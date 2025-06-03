Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Queensland government is cancelling renewable energy projects. Can the state still reach net zero?

By Tony Wood, Program Director, Energy, Grattan Institute
Queensland’s new government has set about scrapping clean energy projects. But it’s shaping up as a go-slow period, not a blanket ban.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Niger: Six month-long arbitrary detention of human rights defender Moussa Tchangari must end
~ Why do some people need less sleep than others? A gene variation could have something to do with it
~ ‘Unfair and unreasonable’ – report finds $1.9 billion in unpaid child support in system rife with financial abuse
~ 1 in 3 men report using intimate partner violence. Here’s how we can better protect women – and help men
~ Your Say: week beginning June 2
~ What’s a ‘Strombolian eruption?’ A volcanologist explains what happened at Mount Etna
~ ILO: Adopt Binding Treaty to Protect ‘Gig’ Workers
~ DR Congo: Rwanda-backed M23 Executed Civilians in Goma
~ Ukraine: Russia Using Drones to Attack Civilians
~ Israel, Yemen: Investigate Airport Attacks as War Crimes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter