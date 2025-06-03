Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

ILO: Adopt Binding Treaty to Protect ‘Gig’ Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Séance d'ouverture de la 113ème Conférence internationale du Travail, tenue au siège de l'Organisation internationale du Travail (OIT) au Palais des Nations à Genève, le 2 juin 2025. © 2025 Violaine Martin / OIT (Geneva) – Governments and employers’ representatives at the International Labour Organization (ILO) conference should agree to a new treaty to protect “gig” workers, 33 civil society groups, trade unions, and human rights organizations said today. The groups released a joint declaration during the second day of the 113th session of the International…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
