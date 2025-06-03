Tolerance.ca
DR Congo: Rwanda-backed M23 Executed Civilians in Goma

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image M23 fighters at the Stade de l'Unité in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 6, 2025. © 2025 ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group summarily executed at least 21 civilians and most likely many more in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on February 22-23, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today.The M23 has occupied Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, since January 27, 2025. Witnesses said that on the afternoon of February 22, at least three pickup trucks carrying dozens of M23 fighters arrived…


