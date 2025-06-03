Tolerance.ca
Ukraine: Russia Using Drones to Attack Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2025 John Holmes for Human Rights Watch In 2024, Russian drone strikes killed dozens of civilians and injured hundreds more in the city of Kherson, in apparently deliberate or reckless attacks that constitute war crimes.The attacks have the apparent purpose of instilling terror in the civilian population in Kherson, part of a widespread attack against that population.These attacks underscore the urgency of identifying effective ways to enforce respect for international humanitarian law, including through prosecutions of serious crimes in Ukraine.(Kyiv, June 3, 2025)…


