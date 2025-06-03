Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel, Yemen: Investigate Airport Attacks as War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Yemeni officer inspects the damage following Israeli airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport in Sanaa, Yemen, May 7, 2025. © 2025 Osamah Abdulrahman/AP Photo (Beirut) – The Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport on May 6 and May 28, 2025, were apparently unlawful indiscriminate or disproportionate attacks on civilian objects and should be investigated as war crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. The Houthis’ attacks that deliberately targeted Ben Gurion Airport and other civilian infrastructure in Israel should also be investigated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
