Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger: Six Month-Long Arbitrary Detention of Human Rights Defender Moussa Tiangari Must End

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Moussa Tiangari, Niamey, Niger, June 2024. © 2024 Amnesty International (Nairobi) – Niger’s authorities should immediately release civil society activist and human rights defender Moussa Tiangari and stop using terrorism-related charges to silence dissent, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), in the framework of the Observatory for the protection of human rights defenders, said today.On December 3, 2024, men claiming to be policemen arrested Tiangari…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Russia Using Drones to Attack Civilians
~ Israel, Yemen: Investigate Airport Attacks as War Crimes
~ US: Bans on Gender-Affirming Care Harm Trans Youth
~ Wrapped in ritual: How Bulgaria’s Alevi community maintains its heritage
~ As government cuts bite, public service unions can use ‘soft power’ as well as strikes to win support
~ Why do our pupils dilate when we’re aroused? Anatomy experts explain
~ Censorship into art: why Iranian director Jafar Panahi’s subversive stories are getting the world’s attention
~ Girl power and girl bosses might be ‘feminist’ – but we can’t consume our way to equality
~ What parents and youth athletes can do to protect against abuse in sport
~ Google’s SynthID is the latest tool for catching AI-made content. What is AI ‘watermarking’ and does it work?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter