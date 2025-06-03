Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Bans on Gender-Affirming Care Harm Trans Youth

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lily, a 10-year-old trans girl, said she was devastated when her family felt forced to relocate to protect her from anti-trans hostility. © 2025 Illustrations by Barrack Rima, Art directed by Studio Safar for Human Rights Watch Laws banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth in the United States are inflicting severe harm on young people and their families as well as health care systems and civil society.Under the Trump administration, families are being pushed to the brink, forced to navigate impossible barriers to care, while the federal government intensifies…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Russia Using Drones to Attack Civilians
~ Israel, Yemen: Investigate Airport Attacks as War Crimes
~ Niger: Six Month-Long Arbitrary Detention of Human Rights Defender Moussa Tiangari Must End
~ Wrapped in ritual: How Bulgaria’s Alevi community maintains its heritage
~ As government cuts bite, public service unions can use ‘soft power’ as well as strikes to win support
~ Why do our pupils dilate when we’re aroused? Anatomy experts explain
~ Censorship into art: why Iranian director Jafar Panahi’s subversive stories are getting the world’s attention
~ Girl power and girl bosses might be ‘feminist’ – but we can’t consume our way to equality
~ What parents and youth athletes can do to protect against abuse in sport
~ Google’s SynthID is the latest tool for catching AI-made content. What is AI ‘watermarking’ and does it work?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter