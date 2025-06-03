Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wrapped in ritual: How Bulgaria’s Alevi community maintains its heritage

By Diana Nikolova
For the Alevis of Mădrevo, a village in northeastern Bulgaria, tradition is not a relic of the past – it is a way to stay spiritually connected, both personally and communally.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Russia Using Drones to Attack Civilians
~ Israel, Yemen: Investigate Airport Attacks as War Crimes
~ Niger: Six Month-Long Arbitrary Detention of Human Rights Defender Moussa Tiangari Must End
~ US: Bans on Gender-Affirming Care Harm Trans Youth
~ As government cuts bite, public service unions can use ‘soft power’ as well as strikes to win support
~ Why do our pupils dilate when we’re aroused? Anatomy experts explain
~ Censorship into art: why Iranian director Jafar Panahi’s subversive stories are getting the world’s attention
~ Girl power and girl bosses might be ‘feminist’ – but we can’t consume our way to equality
~ What parents and youth athletes can do to protect against abuse in sport
~ Google’s SynthID is the latest tool for catching AI-made content. What is AI ‘watermarking’ and does it work?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter