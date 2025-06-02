Tolerance.ca
Ukraine drone strikes on Russian airbase reveal any country is vulnerable to the same kind of attack

By Michael A. Lewis, Professor of Operations and Supply Management, University of Bath
Ukrainians are celebrating the success of one of the most audacious coups of the war against Russia – a coordinated drone strike on June 1 on five airbases deep inside Russian territory. Known as Operation Spiderweb, it was the result of 18 months of planning and involved the smuggling of drones into Russia, synchronised launch timings and improvised control centres hidden inside freight vehicles.

Ukrainian sources claim more than 40 Russian aircraft were damaged or destroyed. Commercial


© The Conversation
