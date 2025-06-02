Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are Canada’s governing Liberals going to do about AI?

By Jake Pitre, PhD Candidate in Film & Moving Image Studies, Concordia University
Although Prime Minister Carney has appointed Evan Solomon as AI minister, what the Liberals actually plan do with AI is unclear and some proposals are risky.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Why I decided to move to Ukraine to the frontline in Kharkiv’: Interview with Czech journalist Adéla Knapová
~ Heart attacks, fainting and falls: the perils of pooping
~ What birds can teach us about repurposing waste
~ Ukraine drone strikes on Russian airbase reveal any country is vulnerable to the same kind of attack
~ England’s water crisis needs more than just new reservoirs – here’s what will help
~ How medieval lessons for managing floods could help those facing them in northern Italy today
~ Mexico’s cartels use violence against women as a means of social control
~ Does the key to uniting against divisive politics lie in our personal lives?
~ Is a quantum-cryptography apocalypse imminent?
~ Even if Putin and Zelenskyy do go face-to-face, don’t expect wonders − their one meeting in 2019 ended in failure
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter