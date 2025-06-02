Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Justice Delayed in Central African Republic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Joseph Figueira Martin in southern Mauritania in May 2022. © 2022 Private Last week marked one year since Joseph Figueira Martin was arrested in the Central African Republic. The former analyst for the International Crisis Group was arrested by Russian forces in Zemio, in the southeast, where he was conducting research for FHI 360, an American organization aimed at reducing poverty, expanding economic opportunities, and preventing gender-based violence.As his family and friends mark this somber anniversary, there is no date yet fixed for his trial.I…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
