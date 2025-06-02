Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children need more say in their education – here’s why it matters

By Yana Manyukhina, Senior Researcher, Helen Hamlyn Centre for Pedagogy, UCL
Dominic Wyse, Professor of Early Childhood and Primary Education, UCL
Education shouldn’t be a passive experience, with children simply absorbing the knowledge teachers pass on to them. Research shows that when children have an input into their learning – helping to decide topics to cover, or specific activities, or how they are assessed – they feel more motivated, engaged in learning and happier in school.

But when we asked children about their opportunities to make choices in their education, they were often downbeat. “I’m a child and I can’t do anything,”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
