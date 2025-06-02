Our trans health study was terminated by the government – the effects of abrupt NIH grant cuts ripple across science and society
By Jae A. Puckett, Associate Professor of Psychology, Michigan State University
Paz Galupo, Professor of Sexual Health and Education, Washington University in St. Louis
The losses include millions of dollars the NIH has already spent on research that will no longer generate results, and the next generation of scientists whose work has been cut short.
- Monday, June 2nd 2025