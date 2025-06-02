California plan to ban most plants within 5 feet of homes for wildfire safety overlooks some important truths about flammability
By Max Moritz, Wildfire Specialist, University of California Cooperative Extension; Adjunct Professor at the Bren School, University of California at Santa Barbara, University of California, Santa Barbara
Luca Carmignani, Assistant Professor of Engineering, San Diego State University
Hedges and trees may actually reduce home exposure to radiant heat and flying embers, but they must be well maintained. Two scientists who study how plants burn explain.
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 2nd 2025