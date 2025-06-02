Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Will surging sea levels kill the Great Barrier Reef? Ancient coral fossils may hold the answer

By Jody Webster, Professor of Marine Geoscience, University of Sydney
Juan Carlos Braga, Professor of Paleontology, Department of Stratigraphy and Palaeontology, Universidad de Granada
Marc Humblet, Associate Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Nagoya University
Stewart Fallon, Professor, Head ANU Radiocarbon Facility, Australian National University
Yusuke Yokoyama, Professor, Atmosphere and Ocearn Research Institute (Honorary Professor, Research School of Physics, The Australian National University), University of Tokyo
In the 20th century, global sea level rose faster than at any other time in the past 3,000 years. It’s expected to rise even further by 2100, as human-induced climate change intensifies. In fact, some studies predict a rise of up to 1.6 metres and possibly more due to the rapid melting of the Antarctic ice sheets.

These changes will have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
