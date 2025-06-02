Tolerance.ca
Land of a ‘fair go’ or Fortress Australia? A globetrotting journalist questions Australia’s myths – and nationality itself

By Charlotte Chalklen, Course Coordinator, Media Law and Ethics, University of South Australia
Megan Clement asks: why do some get to travel their chosen paths, while those most in need, like asylum seekers, are imprisoned for following them?The Conversation


