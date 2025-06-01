Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICRC President: All parties to an armed conflict have non-negotiable legal obligations to ensure water remains accessible during war

Speech given by Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, United Nations Security Council Arria Formula Meeting Protecting Water in Armed Conflict – Protecting Civilian Lives, 23 May 2025


Read complete article

© International Committee of the Red Cross -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could a river sue a corporation? Robert Macfarlane’s books change the world – now he’s advocating for the world’s waterways
~ Scandalous mormons, dystopian Buenos Aires and Nicolas Cage down under: what to watch in June
~ These 5 roadblocks are standing in the way of energy-efficient homes
~ Three years after the Jenkins report, there is still work to be done on improving parliament culture
~ Police aren’t properly trained for mental health crises – but they’re often the first responders. Here’s what works better
~ Australia’s plan to protect its trade in war is flawed. We can’t do it with nuclear submarines
~ With interest rates on the way down, could house prices boom? Here’s what research suggests
~ ‘Guyana living a paradox’: A conversation with Professor Ivelaw Griffith on oil and climate change
~ ‘Pax Americana’ in Toronto: How speculative art can help us navigate threats
~ Experimenting with generative AI to kibbitz and futz towards more inclusive futures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter