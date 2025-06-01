Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scandalous mormons, dystopian Buenos Aires and Nicolas Cage down under: what to watch in June

By Claudia Sandberg, Senior Lecturer, Technology in Culture and Society, The University of Melbourne
Edith Jennifer Hill, Associate Lecturer, Learning & Teaching Innovation, Flinders University
Erin Harrington, Senior Lecturer in English and Cultural Studies, University of Canterbury
Gemma King, ARC DECRA Fellow in Screen Studies, Senior Lecturer in French Studies, Australian National University
Grace Russell, Lecturer, Arts and Humanities, Monash University
Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Rachel Williamson, Senior Tutor in English, University of Canterbury
Samuel Martin, Researcher, Sign on Screen Project, Australian National University
Sofya Gollan, PhD Candidate, Sign On Screen Project, Australian National University
Our experts review seven new streaming offerings, including a true crime series on the horrifying British serial killers Fred and Rose West.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could a river sue a corporation? Robert Macfarlane’s books change the world – now he’s advocating for the world’s waterways
~ These 5 roadblocks are standing in the way of energy-efficient homes
~ Three years after the Jenkins report, there is still work to be done on improving parliament culture
~ Police aren’t properly trained for mental health crises – but they’re often the first responders. Here’s what works better
~ Australia’s plan to protect its trade in war is flawed. We can’t do it with nuclear submarines
~ With interest rates on the way down, could house prices boom? Here’s what research suggests
~ ‘Guyana living a paradox’: A conversation with Professor Ivelaw Griffith on oil and climate change
~ ‘Pax Americana’ in Toronto: How speculative art can help us navigate threats
~ Experimenting with generative AI to kibbitz and futz towards more inclusive futures
~ ‘Pax Americana’ in Toronto? Speculative art can help us navigate threats
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter