Human Rights Observatory

These 5 roadblocks are standing in the way of energy-efficient homes

By Jaime Comber, Senior Research Consultant in Energy Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Ed Langham, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Nimish Biloria, Associate Professor of Architecture, University of Technology Sydney
Australians deserve comfortable, energy efficient homes. New research reveals 5 reasons why that’s been so hard to achieve and ways to overcome these issues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
