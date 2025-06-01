Tolerance.ca
Police aren’t properly trained for mental health crises – but they’re often the first responders. Here’s what works better

By Panos Karanikolas, Research officer, Melbourne Social Equity Institute, The University of Melbourne
Chris Maylea, Professor of Law, La Trobe Law School, La Trobe University
Hamilton Kennedy, PhD Candidate, La Trobe Law School, La Trobe University
People who are in distress and need support are often met with handcuffs, detention and are sent to hospital emergency departments.The Conversation


