Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Pax Americana’ in Toronto: How speculative art can help us navigate threats

By Pascal Michelberger, Postdoctoral Scholar, Western Academy for Advanced Research, Western University
The art project shows how storytelling is a powerful tool to envision potential futures so they can be interrupted before they become reality.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
