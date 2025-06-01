Experimenting with generative AI to kibbitz and futz towards more inclusive futures
By Nathaniel Laywine, Assistant Professor, Communication and Media Studies, York University, Canada
Aram Sinnreich, Professor of Communication Studies, American University School of Communication
Victoria Simon, Assistant professor, Communications, Felician University
Informal research methodologies informed by a distinctly Jewish approach can provoke new and more inclusive ways of engaging with generative AI.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 1st 2025