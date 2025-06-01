Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Experimenting with generative AI to kibbitz and futz towards more inclusive futures

By Nathaniel Laywine, Assistant Professor, Communication and Media Studies, York University, Canada
Aram Sinnreich, Professor of Communication Studies, American University School of Communication
Victoria Simon, Assistant professor, Communications, Felician University
Informal research methodologies informed by a distinctly Jewish approach can provoke new and more inclusive ways of engaging with generative AI.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Pax Americana’ in Toronto? Speculative art can help us navigate threats
~ Kids care deeply about our planet, so adults need to start listening
~ Preventing urinary tract infections after menopause: What every woman should know
~ Blind box toys are booming: Are they just child’s play or something more concerning?
~ Togo’s citizens want to leave Ecowas – new survey suggests why
~ Sexism in science: 7 women whose trailblazing work shattered stereotypes
~ Airbnb scams: new book explores thriving criminal activity on big tech platforms
~ Gulf States: Protect Workers from Extreme Heat
~ A group of volunteers in Madagascar is dedicated to preserving their national heritage and environment
~ Why Bashkir band Ay Yola and their hit ‘Homay’ didn't sit well with some Bashkirs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter