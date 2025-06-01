Kids care deeply about our planet, so adults need to start listening
By Jen Kostuchuk, PhD Candidate, Sociology, University of Victoria
Erik Steiner, Ph.D. Student, Marketing, York University, Canada
Sean Lyons, Professor, Leadership and Management, University of Guelph
A recent survey finds that many kids understand that individual action alone is not enough, and most recognize that systemic accountability is necessary to tackle the climate crisis.
© The Conversation
