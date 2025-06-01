Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kids care deeply about our planet, so adults need to start listening

By Jen Kostuchuk, PhD Candidate, Sociology, University of Victoria
Erik Steiner, Ph.D. Student, Marketing, York University, Canada
Sean Lyons, Professor, Leadership and Management, University of Guelph
A recent survey finds that many kids understand that individual action alone is not enough, and most recognize that systemic accountability is necessary to tackle the climate crisis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
