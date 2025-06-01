Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Preventing urinary tract infections after menopause: What every woman should know

By Erin A. Brennand, Gynecologist & Associate Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Jayna Holroyd-Leduc, Professor and Head, Department of Medicine, University of Calgary, University of Calgary
Pauline McDonagh Hull, PhD Candidate, Department of Community Health Sciences, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Urinary tract infectionss are not an inevitable part of aging. With the right combination of medical treatments and lifestyle changes, women can reduce postmenopausal risk.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
