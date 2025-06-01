Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Airbnb scams: new book explores thriving criminal activity on big tech platforms

By Julie Reid, Professor, University of South Africa
A new book draws on over 600 cases of users tricked by fake listings and fake reviews, scammed out of money or placed in physical danger.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
