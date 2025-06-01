Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gulf States: Protect Workers from Extreme Heat

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Construction workers in the Ahmadi Governorate in Kuwait, January 27, 2025. © 2025 Xinhua/Shutterstock (Beirut) – Gulf Cooperation Council countries are exposing migrant workers to yet another deadly summer of extreme heat conditions without adequate protection, Human Rights Watch said today. The countries ignore the scientific evidence on the limitations of calendar-based midday work bans to shield workers from heat-related health risks.“Every summer reveals that the climate crisis aggravates the occupational health and safety catastrophe for the millions…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A group of volunteers in Madagascar is dedicated to preserving their national heritage and environment
~ Why Bashkir band Ay Yola and their hit ‘Homay’ didn't sit well with some Bashkirs
~ Words matter to people living with cancer. Here’s how verbal microaggressions affect their mental state
~ ‘It was the cow that built your school’: Mama Anna’s grassroots revolution on Mount Meru, Tanzania
~ In Georgia, the space for dissent keeps shrinking
~ Investors are calling Trump a chicken – here’s why that matters
~ Kyiv’s allies have lifted restrictions on Ukraine attacking targets inside Russia – here’s what that means for the war
~ Italy: Draconian new law criminalizing peaceful protest while expanding police powers must be rejected
~ US labels QRIS a trade barrier – what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?
~ ‘Justice is long overdue’: Guterres calls for reparations for enslavement and colonialism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter