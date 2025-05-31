Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘It was the cow that built your school’: Mama Anna’s grassroots revolution on Mount Meru, Tanzania

By Sydney Leigh Smith
Today, Mama Anna is more than a successful entrepreneur—she's a builder of futures. The women of Mulala now run their own small businesses producing fertilizer, honey, coffee, and dairy.


© Global Voices -
