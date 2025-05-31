Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Georgia, the space for dissent keeps shrinking

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The recent arrest of opposition politician Zurab Japaridze is not an isolated incident, but a stark illustration of the ruling Georgian Dream party's escalating crackdown on the opposition.


© Global Voices -
