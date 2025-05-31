Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Italy: Draconian new law criminalizing peaceful protest while expanding police powers must be rejected

By Amnesty International
As the Italian parliament prepares to vote to turn a decree which places unprecedented limitations on the right to protest into law, Amnesty International joins nationwide demonstrations today against the measure. Esther Major, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Research in Europe, said: “Today we are marching to demand that Members of Parliament vote down this […] The post Italy: Draconian new law criminalizing peaceful protest while expanding police powers must be rejected appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Investors are calling Trump a chicken – here’s why that matters
~ Kyiv’s allies have lifted restrictions on Ukraine attacking targets inside Russia – here’s what that means for the war
~ US labels QRIS a trade barrier – what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?
~ ‘Justice is long overdue’: Guterres calls for reparations for enslavement and colonialism
~ How seaweed is a powerful, yet surprising, climate solution
~ South Sudan: Renewal of UN arms embargo a welcome move to protect civilians
~ Soaring rice prices are stirring political trouble in Japan – history shows this often leads to a change of government
~ Coffee can interfere with your medication – here’s what you need to know
~ Neurosymbolic AI is the answer to large language models’ inability to stop hallucinating
~ Veterans’ protests planned for D-Day latest in nearly 250 years of fighting for their benefits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter