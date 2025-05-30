Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How seaweed is a powerful, yet surprising, climate solution

By Mike Allen, Associate Professor of Single Cell Genomics, College of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Exeter
A chance encounter on a rocky seashore led one professor to invent autonomous robotics that can harvest the power of seaweed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Justice is long overdue’: Guterres calls for reparations for enslavement and colonialism
~ South Sudan: Renewal of UN arms embargo a welcome move to protect civilians
~ Soaring rice prices are stirring political trouble in Japan – history shows this often leads to a change of government
~ Coffee can interfere with your medication – here’s what you need to know
~ Neurosymbolic AI is the answer to large language models’ inability to stop hallucinating
~ Veterans’ protests planned for D-Day latest in nearly 250 years of fighting for their benefits
~ One lawsuit just helped melt the fossil fuel industry’s defence against being held accountable for climate change
~ What is the Tiananmen crackdown?
~ The Supreme Court’s gender ruling has implications for the workplace. Here’s what employees can expect
~ Why auction of Buddha relics was called off and why it matters – an expert in Asian art explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter