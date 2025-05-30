Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coffee can interfere with your medication – here’s what you need to know

By Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
For many of us, the day doesn’t start until we’ve had our first cup of coffee. It’s comforting, energising, and one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world. But while your morning brew might feel harmless, it can interact with certain medicines in ways that reduce their effectiveness – or increase the risk of side-effects.

From common cold tablets to antidepressants, caffeine’s impact on the body goes far beyond a quick energy boost. Tea also contains caffeine but not in the same concentrations as coffee, and doesn’t seem to affect people in the same way. Here’s what you…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Sudan: Renewal of UN arms embargo a welcome move to protect civilians
~ Soaring rice prices are stirring political trouble in Japan – history shows this often leads to a change of government
~ Neurosymbolic AI is the answer to large language models’ inability to stop hallucinating
~ Veterans’ protests planned for D-Day latest in nearly 250 years of fighting for their benefits
~ One lawsuit just helped melt the fossil fuel industry’s defence against being held accountable for climate change
~ What is the Tiananmen crackdown?
~ The Supreme Court’s gender ruling has implications for the workplace. Here’s what employees can expect
~ Why auction of Buddha relics was called off and why it matters – an expert in Asian art explains
~ Birth control increases stroke risk – here’s what women need to know
~ Trump sees himself as more like a king than president. Here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter