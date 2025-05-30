Tolerance.ca
Veterans’ protests planned for D-Day latest in nearly 250 years of fighting for their benefits

By Jamie Rowen, Associate Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, UMass Amherst
An upcoming protest in Washington on June 6 isn’t the first time veterans have protested their treatment by the US government. Veterans have been mobilizing and agitating at home since the Civil War.The Conversation


