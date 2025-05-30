Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is the Tiananmen crackdown?

By Amnesty International
On 4 June 1989, Chinese troops opened fire on students and workers who had been peacefully protesting for political reforms in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Hundreds – possibly thousands – of people were killed, including children and older persons. Tens of thousands more were arrested across China in the suppression that followed. Join us […] The post What is the Tiananmen crackdown? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Supreme Court’s gender ruling has implications for the workplace. Here’s what employees can expect
~ Why auction of Buddha relics was called off and why it matters – an expert in Asian art explains
~ Birth control increases stroke risk – here’s what women need to know
~ Trump sees himself as more like a king than president. Here’s why
~ Male infertility: how lab-produced sperm could transform fertility treatment in the future
~ Why police released the ethnicity of Liverpool parade crash suspect
~ Are hegemonies a relic of the past? The role of coercion and consent in global domination
~ The biggest barrier to AI adoption in the business world isn’t tech – it’s user confidence
~ Solar panels’ shade helps boost Colorado grassland productivity in dry years
~ Hurricane season is here, but FEMA’s policy change could leave low-income areas less protected
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter