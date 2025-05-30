Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why police released the ethnicity of Liverpool parade crash suspect

By John McGarry, Senior Lecturer in Law, Leeds Beckett University
Kate Astall, Senior Lecturer in Law, Leeds Beckett University
A recent House of Commons report suggested that the laws of contempt are not fit for the social media age.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is the Tiananmen crackdown?
~ The Supreme Court’s gender ruling has implications for the workplace. Here’s what employees can expect
~ Why auction of Buddha relics was called off and why it matters – an expert in Asian art explains
~ Birth control increases stroke risk – here’s what women need to know
~ Trump sees himself as more like a king than president. Here’s why
~ Male infertility: how lab-produced sperm could transform fertility treatment in the future
~ Are hegemonies a relic of the past? The role of coercion and consent in global domination
~ The biggest barrier to AI adoption in the business world isn’t tech – it’s user confidence
~ Solar panels’ shade helps boost Colorado grassland productivity in dry years
~ Hurricane season is here, but FEMA’s policy change could leave low-income areas less protected
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter