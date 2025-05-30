Hurricane season is here, but FEMA’s policy change could leave low-income areas less protected
By Ivis García, Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Texas A&M University
Shannon Van Zandt, Professor of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Texas A&M University
Low-income neighborhoods have the hardest time recovering from disasters without help. FEMA used to require cities to pay attention to them, but that’s changing.
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 30, 2025