Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Detroit’s population grew in 2023, 2024 − a strategy to welcome immigrants helps explain the turnaround from decades of population decline

By Paul N. McDaniel, Associate Professor of Geography, Kennesaw State University
Darlene Xiomara Rodriguez, Associate Professor of Social Work and Human Services, Kennesaw State University
Detroit’s population grew in 2024 for the second year in a row. This is a remarkable comeback after decades of population decline in the Motor City.

What explains the turnaround? One factor may be Detroit’s efforts to attract and settle immigrants.

These efforts continue…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
