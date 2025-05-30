Tolerance.ca
Reform’s threat to the mainstream parties is unique in UK political history

By Martin Farr, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary British History, Newcastle University
Labour’s former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has declared that Keir Starmer’s government has driven “a knife into the heart of what I believed Labour stood for” and called for party members, unions and MPs to take back control.

The text was McDonnell’s, but the pretext was Nigel Farage. Earlier in the week, the Reform leader moved his tanks on to Labour’s lawn by promising to reverse the government’s withdrawal of winter fuel payments to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
