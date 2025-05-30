Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: A year on, Huthis should free UN, civil society staff

By Amnesty International
Huthi de facto authorities should immediately and unconditionally release dozens of staff from the UN, and Yemeni and international civil society organizations who were arbitrarily detained over the course of the past year, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today.   The Huthis’ arbitrary arrests of humanitarian workers have a direct impact on the delivery […] The post Yemen: A year on, Huthis should free UN, civil society staff  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Young men on South Africa’s urban margins: new book follows their lives over 10 years
~ Harmful chemicals often migrate into tinned food – here’s how to avoid eating them
~ Shock NSW Senate result as One Nation beats Labor to win final seat
~ GPs will be a great help for managing ADHD medications. But many patients will still need specialists
~ Will elections for judges make Mexico the ‘most democratic country in the world’? Critics fear the opposite
~ Yemen: A Year On, Houthis Should Free UN, Civil Society Staff
~ Human Rights Defenders Targeted in Uzbekistan
~ Argentina: Two years after brutal repression in Jujuy, Amnesty International report exposes impunity
~ Kyrgyzstan: Whistleblower Convicted for Exposing Corruption in Court System
~ How a city mayor from Kyrgyzstan became an internet meme
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter