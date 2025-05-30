Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Young men on South Africa’s urban margins: new book follows their lives over 10 years

By Hannah J. Dawson, Senior Lecturer, Anthropology and Development Studies, University of Johannesburg
A new book documents how young people in an informal settlement on the outskirts of Johannesburg use social ties to find ways of making a living.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
