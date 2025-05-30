Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will elections for judges make Mexico the ‘most democratic country in the world’? Critics fear the opposite

By Luis Gómez Romero, Senior Lecturer in Human Rights, Constitutional Law and Legal Theory, University of Wollongong
Opponents fear electing judges could politicise the judiciary, promote inexperienced or corrupt judges, and erode Mexico’s system of checks and balances.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yemen: A Year On, Houthis Should Free UN, Civil Society Staff
~ Human Rights Defenders Targeted in Uzbekistan
~ Argentina: Two years after brutal repression in Jujuy, Amnesty International report exposes impunity
~ Kyrgyzstan: Whistleblower Convicted for Exposing Corruption in Court System
~ How a city mayor from Kyrgyzstan became an internet meme
~ What is mantle cell lymphoma? Magda Szubanski’s ‘rare and fast-moving’ cancer, explained
~ Most of Australia’s conservation efforts ignore climate risks – here are 3 fixes
~ Tracking crime from the cradle: why some people keep breaking the law while most of us never do
~ Elon Musk promises more risky launches after sixth Starship failure
~ Yemen: A year on, Huthis must free UN, civil society staff
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter