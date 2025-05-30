Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Defenders Targeted in Uzbekistan

By Human Rights Watch
Earlier this month, Sharifa Madrakhimova’s passport was tampered with and destroyed, preventing her from traveling abroad to accept an award honoring her work defending human rights in Uzbekistan. Shortly afterward, Abdurakhmon Tashanov, another prominent rights defender, was ordered to pay several thousand dollars in a civil defamation case for an innocuous Facebook post. Click to expand Image Sharifa Madrakhimova holding her destroyed passport in Uzbekistan, May 2025. © 2025 Private While the two cases aren’t connected, each exemplifies the kind of retaliation activists in Uzbekistan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Will elections for judges make Mexico the ‘most democratic country in the world’? Critics fear the opposite
~ Yemen: A Year On, Houthis Should Free UN, Civil Society Staff
~ Argentina: Two years after brutal repression in Jujuy, Amnesty International report exposes impunity
~ Kyrgyzstan: Whistleblower Convicted for Exposing Corruption in Court System
~ How a city mayor from Kyrgyzstan became an internet meme
~ What is mantle cell lymphoma? Magda Szubanski’s ‘rare and fast-moving’ cancer, explained
~ Most of Australia’s conservation efforts ignore climate risks – here are 3 fixes
~ Tracking crime from the cradle: why some people keep breaking the law while most of us never do
~ Elon Musk promises more risky launches after sixth Starship failure
~ Yemen: A year on, Huthis must free UN, civil society staff
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter