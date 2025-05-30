Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Argentina: Two years after brutal repression in Jujuy, Amnesty International report exposes impunity

By Amnesty International
Two years after the constitutional debate and waves of social protests that gripped the province of Jujuy, there have been almost no concrete steps toward accountability for the repression and criminalization that characterized the state response to the massive grassroots mobilization in Jujuy in 2023, as Amnesty International describes in the report Silence is not […] The post Argentina: Two years after brutal repression in Jujuy, Amnesty International report exposes impunity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Will elections for judges make Mexico the ‘most democratic country in the world’? Critics fear the opposite
~ Yemen: A Year On, Houthis Should Free UN, Civil Society Staff
~ Human Rights Defenders Targeted in Uzbekistan
~ Kyrgyzstan: Whistleblower Convicted for Exposing Corruption in Court System
~ How a city mayor from Kyrgyzstan became an internet meme
~ What is mantle cell lymphoma? Magda Szubanski’s ‘rare and fast-moving’ cancer, explained
~ Most of Australia’s conservation efforts ignore climate risks – here are 3 fixes
~ Tracking crime from the cradle: why some people keep breaking the law while most of us never do
~ Elon Musk promises more risky launches after sixth Starship failure
~ Yemen: A year on, Huthis must free UN, civil society staff
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter