Tracking crime from the cradle: why some people keep breaking the law while most of us never do

By Ayda Kuluk, PhD Candidate in Criminology and Criminal Justice, Griffith University
New research tracking more than 80,000 Queenslanders from birth to adulthood reveals the differences between men and women in patterns of criminal behaviour.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
