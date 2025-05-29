Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elon Musk promises more risky launches after sixth Starship failure

By Sara Webb, Lecturer, Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology
The Starship program has already experienced more failures than many other space missions in the past. Will it ever see success – and if so when?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Most of Australia’s conservation efforts ignore climate risks – here are 3 fixes
~ Tracking crime from the cradle: why some people keep breaking the law while most of us never do
~ Yemen: A year on, Huthis must free UN, civil society staff
~ People with disability are dying from cancers we can actually prevent, our study shows
~ Friday essay: I’m an Aboriginal farmer. But a romanticised idea of agriculture writes Black people out of the farming story
~ NSW is again cleaning up after major floods. Are we veering towards the collapse of insurability?
~ Researchers created a chatbot to help teach a university law class – but the AI kept messing up
~ Google is going ‘all in’ on AI. It’s part of a troubling trend in big tech
~ Talk to Me was a rollercoaster, but the Philippou brothers’ Bring Her Back will trap you in a house of horrors
~ Earth’s seasonal rhythms are changing, putting species and ecosystems at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter