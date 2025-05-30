Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Whistleblower Convicted for Exposing Corruption in Court System

By Human Rights Watch
(Bishkek, May 30, 2025) – A Kyrgyz court on May 27, 2025, convicted former National Academy of Sciences researcher and whistleblower, Zhoomart Karabaev, of “incitement of mass disorder” and calling for disobedience to authorities, sentencing him to three years’ probation, Human Rights Watch said today. Karabaev was prosecuted in retaliation for his social media posts alleging the systematic fabrication of expert evidence for criminal trials. Karabaev’s lawyers said they would appeal the conviction. Karabaev, a 27-year-old linguistics expert, was detained in July 2024…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
