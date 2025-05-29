Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: A year on, Huthis must free UN, civil society staff

By Amnesty International
Huthi de facto authorities should immediately and unconditionally release dozens of staff from the UN, and Yemeni and international civil society organizations who were arbitrarily detained over the course of the past year, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today.   The Huthis’ arbitrary arrests of humanitarian workers have a direct impact on the delivery […] The post Yemen: A year on, Huthis must free UN, civil society staff  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
