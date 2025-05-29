Earth’s seasonal rhythms are changing, putting species and ecosystems at risk
By Daniel Hernández Carrasco, PhD Candidate in Ecology, University of Canterbury
Jonathan Tonkin, Associate Professor of Ecology and Rutherford Discovery Fellow, University of Canterbury
Although biologists have studied seasonal processes for centuries, we know surprisingly little about the impacts of shifting seasons. We are likely underestimating the repercussions.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 29, 2025