Human Rights Observatory

The debate over genocide claims in relation to Gaza intensifies

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
In the past few days, discussion around whether Israel is committing acts of genocide in Gaza has intensified. On May 28 The Guardian reported that “380 writers and groups” had signed an open letter calling Israel’s military campaign in Gaza “genocide”. The letter reads, in part:

The use of the words ‘genocide’ or ‘acts of genocide’ to describe what is happening in Gaza is no longer debated by international legal experts or human rights organizations.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
