Human Rights Observatory

Rise of the Zombie Bugs takes readers on a jaw-dropping tour of the parasite world

By Alex Dittrich, Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Nottingham Trent University
Rise of the Zombie Bugs, by Mindy Weisberger, is a non-fiction book that borrows from popular culture to make one of the most complex and grisly interactions in the animal kingdom accessible to the reader.

From fungi and viruses that infect the brains of insects, to parasites that burst through the abdominal cavities of their unsuspecting hosts, Weisberger shows readers a gruesomely fascinating world.

Weisberger’s definition…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
