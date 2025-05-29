Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are the US and Israel not on the same page over how to deal with Iran? Expert Q&A

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
The US president, Donald Trump, claimed on May 28 to have personally stopped Israel from attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities. When asked if he’d intervened during a phone call with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump replied: “Well, I’d like to be honest. Yes, I did … I said, I don’t think it’s appropriate right now”. The Trump administration is currently in talks with Iran over the future terms of its nuclear programme.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Salt Path taps into a long history of searching for healing on England’s south-west coast
~ Rise of the Zombie Bugs takes readers on a jaw-dropping tour of the parasite world
~ Mohamed Lakhdar-Hamina put African cinema on the map with his bold, political films about Algeria
~ Nato faces a make-or-break decision about how to protect Europe and its future in next few weeks
~ The American mass exodus to Canada amid Trump 2.0 has yet to materialize
~ Why have so few atrocities ever been recognised as genocide?
~ Waiting for Godot has been translated into Afrikaans: what took so long
~ Choosing to be an orphan: for some Kenyan families it’s a strategy for survival
~ Mbare Art Space: a colonial beer hall in Zimbabwe has become a vibrant arts centre
~ The UK government is considering mandatory chemical castration for sex offenders – it’s an ethical and legal minefield
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter